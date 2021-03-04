Ask Storm Team 11: When is spring?

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Thursday, March 4, 2021

Beautiful and BrightSunny, dry, mild and breezy this afternoon with winds out of the northwest. Gusts to 20 or 30 mph are possible, higher in North Carolina. Temperatures will be near 60 in the Tri-Cities, near 50 in the higher elevations.

Cold with a starlit sky tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Staying SunnyOur dry and sunny weather pattern continues Friday although with a more noticeable cooler change as highs are expected to be near 50, 40s in most places outside of the Tri-Cities. There will be some afternoon clouds.

Lows again in the mid to upper 20s Friday night with partly cloudy skies.

Weekend OutlookThis weekend will remain sunny and dry. A late winter chill with highs in the upper 40's while low temperatures dip into the low to mid 20s.

Warming Up Next WeekSunshine continues Monday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with lows around freezing. Tuesday, looks mainly sunny with a high near 65 degrees.

Clouds may start to increase at least a bit Wednesday as we approach the 70 degree mark.