Ask Storm Team 11: When is severe weather season?

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We have cold air aloft which could produce some hail with the passing thunderstorms. Wind gusts to 40 to 60 mph will be possible with some of the storms through 8 PM. Cloudy skies overnight with scattered showers. Low 43.

Look for a few morning clouds Friday with a few scattered showers followed by sunny skies. The high will be cooler at 54 degrees.