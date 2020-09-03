Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is “when is meteorological fall?”
There is a difference between meteorological and astronomical fall. Meteorological fall is based on the annual temperature cycle, while astronomical fall is based on earth’s position relative to the sun.
Meteorological fall is during the months of September, October, and November. This is when we typically see a change in seasons weather-wise.
Astronomical fall begins on September 22nd. This is the autumnal solstice. This is when earth is tilting neither towards the sun or away. Astronomical fall ends on December 21 as we hit the winter solstice.
Ask Storm Team 11: When is meteorological fall?
Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is “when is meteorological fall?”