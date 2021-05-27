Astronomical summer begins on June 20, 2021 and will last until September 22, 2021. Astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth relative to the sun. During the summer, Earth’s axis is tilted towards the sun. This makes the days longer in the northern hemisphere and it is winter in the southern hemisphere.
Meteorological summer begins the beginning of June and lasts through the end of August. Meteorological seasons are based on annual temperature cycles. The average high temperature rises into the 80s in early June. Our highest average high temperate is 87 degrees in the Tri-Cities in the middle of July. By the end of September, our average high temperature returns to the 70s.
Ask Storm Team 11: When does summer begin?
Astronomical summer begins on June 20, 2021 and will last until September 22, 2021. Astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth relative to the sun. During the summer, Earth’s axis is tilted towards the sun. This makes the days longer in the northern hemisphere and it is winter in the southern hemisphere.