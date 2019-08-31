Ask Storm Team 11: When does fall start?

Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question comes from Elianna Gomez. She asked something everyone has been wondering, “When does fall start?”. Technically, there are two answers!



The fall we all know is known as astronomical fall. This begins on September 23rd this year. The date is determined by the position of the Earth relative to the Sun. The autumnal equinox occurs when all latitudes receive the same amount of sunlight. That days marks the start of astronomical fall!



In the meteorology world, this date is determined by the annual temperatures. September is typically when everyone begins to cool down from summer temperatures,therefore meteorological fall begins on September 1st!



