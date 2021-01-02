Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is, “What is wind chill?”
Wind chill is a temperature value based on how it feels outside. This takes into account heat loss from the body caused by cold temperatures and wind.
On a calm and cold day, a layer of heat around our body keeps us warm. But if there is wind, the wind pushes the layer of heat away from our bodies, making it feel even colder than it actually is.
There is a formula to calculate wind chill values. The formula’s variables include temperature and wind speeds. For example, if it is 10 degrees outside with winds at 55 mph, it will feel like -19 degrees!
Wind chill also increases the time of frostbite and hypothermia occurring. Based on the example above, frostbite would occur in less than ten minutes.
Wind chill temperature will always be less than temperature. Heat index, where humidity makes hot temperatures feel even hotter, is the opposite of wind chill.
To avoid the dangers of wind chill, it is best to limit time outdoors. If you have to be outside, make sure you are covering as much exposed skin as possible.
Ask Storm Team 11: What is wind chill?
Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is, “What is wind chill?”