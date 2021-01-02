Ask Storm Team 11: What is wind chill?

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Friday, January 1, 2021

Happy New Year!

Mostly cloudy and mild overnight with a low of 46 degrees. Patchy fog is possible.

We’ll start off the first weekend of 2021 with clouds and even some fog perhaps. We should have partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. One more mild day with a high near 60 degrees, low to mid 50s in the mountains.

Clouds return Saturday night with a batch of showers late. A low near 40 degrees.

Showers mainly early in the day. Otherwise, generally cloudy and much cooler. A light wintry mix or a few snowflakes may fall in the afternoon or evening in the mountains. A high around 45 degrees.

Flurries are possible in the mountains through Monday morning and maybe even Tuesday.

On the other hand, most of us will see quite a bit more sunshine for the first half of the workweek. A typical January chill is expected with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.