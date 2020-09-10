Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “What was the jet stream?”
The jet stream is a strong river of air about 30,000 feet above the surface that carries weather systems all the way around the world.
When it buckles, it can send cooler air our way like we experienced over the weekend and early this week.
The weather is connected and what’s over us one week can move toward Europe the next, for example!
Ask Storm Team 11: What is the jet stream?
