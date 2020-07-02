Ask Storm Team 11: What is the difference between a Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Watch or Warning?

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Partly cloudy skies tonight with a few widely scattered showers and storms continuing into the early evening hours. The low near 65 degrees.

A hotter and drier pattern is setting up for the rest of the work week. We’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Thursday with a slight chance of a mountain shower. The high near 88 degrees.

Mostly clear skies Thursday night. The low near 65 degrees.

Plenty of sunshine and heat Friday. Dry. The high near 89 degrees.

As we head into the holiday weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms start to creep back into the picture. Temperatures remain hot.

Have a great night!