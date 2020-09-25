Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is, “What is storm surge?” This is a term you’ve probably heard during hurricane season.
Storm surge is an abnormal rise is seawater level during a storm on top of the normal predicted tide levels caused by winds pushing water onshore. Levels can rise anywhere from a few feet to 30 feet!
Storm surge along with waves can cause damage to buildings, homes, roadways, piers, and beaches.
Because tropical systems spin counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere, your position relative to the storm’s center is important.
The National Hurricane Center issues Storm Surge Watches or Warnings. And evacuation orders may be issued by local officials.
Ask Storm Team 11 your questions!
Ask Storm Team 11: What is storm surge?
Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is, “What is storm surge?” This is a term you’ve probably heard during hurricane season.