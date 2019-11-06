Ask Storm Team 11: What is rime ice?

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was what is rime ice?



Rime ice creates a winter wonderland of sorts. We most recently had it in the higher elevations of our area November 1.



Rime ice occurs when clouds hang over the mountains. Moisture condenses from those clouds and the water droplets freeze when temperatures reach the freezing mark.



That liquid freezes on contact such as when it reaches trees and shrubs, which paints a beautiful landscape in the late fall and winter.



It is a common sight on the mountaintops or on the sides of mountains. Rime ice is often mistaken for snow.

Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!