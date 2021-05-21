Ask Storm Team 11: What is pressure?

Thursday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “What is pressure?”



The air above us has weight and exerts a force on Earth thanks to gravity. Pressure decreases with height since there is less air above us. But there can also be pressure differences horizontally. This greatly impacts weather.

High pressure drives the wind flow clockwise about the center. Sinking air is associated with high pressure and it brings fair weather.



An area of low pressure drives wind flow counterclockwise. Rising air is associated with low pressure and it brings clouds and rain.