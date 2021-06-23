Ask Storm Team 11: What is an MCS?

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “What is a Mesoscale Convective System?”



It’s known as an MCS for short but basically, it’s a batch of storms that move together.

They are larger scale than a few thunderstorms but not as big as most squall lines.



It can last for several hours, move across several states and lead to severe weather, including flooding, strong winds and hail.

An MCS can be seen on satellite imagery as a circular cluster of storms. They usually develop later in the day. They are difficult to forecast since they are pushed along by the upper level winds in the atmosphere and sometimes last longer than expected.

