Ask Storm Team 11: What is a tsunami?

In light of some of the minor tsunamis reported last week in the South Pacific, including in northeastern New Zealand, Penny asked what causes them.



A majority of tsunamis are caused by earthquakes. In this case, there was an 8.1 Magnitude earthquake March 4.

Often when two tectonic plates collide, an earthquake occurs. Energy then spreads out in all directions.



Water actually goes out from the shoreline immediately before a tsunami. In the middle of the ocean, you often can’t even see signs of a tsunami on the surface with wave heights less than a foot high.

Next, waves get larger near the immediate coast as energy is forced upward. The shallower the shoreline is, the bigger the wave will be.

Several waves can crash onshore and inundate the region, even well inland, given the low elevation close to the ocean.



Tsunamis can travel hundreds of miles and move as quickly as a jet plane, around 500 mph. In extreme cases, if inundation occurs in an ideal spot, a tsunami can cause catastrophic damage.



