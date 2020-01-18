Ask Storm Team 11: What is a squall line?

Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is “What is a squall line?”



A squall line is defined as an organized line of storms. Scattered storms can become organized in a linear fashion and can travel for hundreds of miles. Although tornadoes are less likely with these systems, they can produce some extremely gusty, damaging winds and heavy rain.



As a squall line becomes more organized, the back winds may become stronger then winds from the front. This will cause a bowing effect in the line. We call this a ‘bow echo’, here is where the strongest and most damaging winds occur.



