Ask Storm Team 11: What is a cap?

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “What is a cap?”



A cap can determine how thunderstorms develop. A cap is a shallow layer of warm air above the ground. It also known as an inversion. If plenty of warm, humid air is warming is rising, it will start to build up and the cap can break.. Tyler Allender explains why in this edition of Ask Storm Team 11.



