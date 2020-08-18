Ask Storm Team 11: What causes you to smell rain?



Have you ever noticed the fresh smell of rain? A couple of Australian scientists called it “petrichor” in the 1960’s.

What exactly are we smelling though? That’s the focus of Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11. Most of it actually comes from plants and bacteria.

Research suggests the unique smell consists of a couple of different plant oils that get released when it’s been dry for several days. The oil builds up between rocks and in the soil. Then, when a steady rain comes, it goes into the air.

Meanwhile, a chemical compound called geosmin, produced from bacteria in the soil, also gets released into the air after rain reaches the surface.

These both contribute to that earthy aroma after it rains.

In the case of a thunderstorm, ozone comes into play. Ozone is a chemical produced as a result of lightning’s electrical charge. Its smell is very similar to chlorine. If the rain is heavy enough, and the wind is blowing, sometimes you can even smell rain coming your way.



