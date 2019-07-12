Ask Storm Team 11: What causes sea-breeze thunderstorms?

Today’s ask the Storm Team 11 question comes from Emma Scheidt. She asks, ” What causes sea-breeze thunderstorms?”

Sea-breeze thunderstorms occur over land near large bodies of water. Due to the land heating more than an adjacent body of water, warm air begins to rise over the land.

Warm air is less dense and rises, while cold air over the water is more dense and sinks. This creates a circulation and air moves from over water to the land.

Over time, warm air rising allows clouds to begin to form. In combination of instability and humidity, thunderstorms will form. Florida is a great example of this phenomenon. The peninsula sees two sea-breezes from both coasts!