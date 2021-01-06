Ask Storm Team 11: What causes contrails?

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question comes from Josh Justice. He asked: “What causes a contrail in the sky?”



Contrails are short for condensation trails and they occur as jets move through the sky. Jets leave a white path in their wake.

They’re caused by exhaust from those jets when there’s moisture in the air. This resembles the process of seeing your breath on a cold morning.

Sometimes contrails stay visible in the sky for several minutes while other times they don’t form at all. It just depends on what’s occurring in the atmosphere.

If you have more humid air, a longer contrail can develop because there is more water vapor to work with.

Jet exhaust is extremely hot and it releases water vapor. Water vapor condenses and freezes on particles in the air, which is just how any cloud would form.



The air around a contrail needs to be extremely cold.

You need temperatures at least around -30 degrees at 30,000 feet (which is roughly the altitude planes fly) for contrails to form.



