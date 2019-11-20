Ask Storm Team 11: What causes a halo around the moon?

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was submitted by Tanya Forrester. She asked: “Can you explain the halo around the moon Wednesday, November 13?”



It’s actually called a 22° halo because the ring has a radius about 22° around the moon.



Halos are caused by the ice crystals in high, wispy cirrus clouds at least 20,000 feet up.



There’s an old saying: A ring around the moon means rain soon. That’s not much of a stretch because clouds off extend well ahead of rain in storm systems.



Back to those cirrus clouds. The halos are caused by reflection and refraction of ice crystals in those clouds. In other words, the light gets split before some of it reaches your eyes.



Depending on where the ice crystals are in the clouds, you may see a halo with your own eyes while someone standing next to you might not notice it as much or at all.



