Ask Storm Team 11: What are the extremes in temperatures on Christmas Day?

(WJHL)- Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question: “Is this year’s warm Christmas unusual? What has it been like in the past?”



The 30-year average high at the Tri-Cities Airport is 46 degrees and the average low is 26 degrees, but every year is different!



This year, highs were in the 60s. The last couple years have been colder than usual.



We’re almost just as likely to have a 60 degree Christmas as we are to have a White Christmas.



The coldest Christmas was -6 degrees in 1983. The year before it was our warmest at 74 degrees.



The snowiest Christmas was in 1969 with 8.7 inches.



Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!