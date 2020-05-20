Ask Storm Team 11: What are some noteworthy hurricanes?

(WJHL)- Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “What are some of the worst hurricanes?”



With hurricane season right around the corner, there are a few key aspects to consider, including cost, strength and deaths.



Katrina was the costliest hurricane on record as a category 3 hurricane particularly due to levee failures in the New Orleans areas.

The costliest hurricanes aren’t the strongest on record though.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Katrina was the most recent deadliest hurricane.

