Ask Storm Team 11: What are some noteworthy hurricanes?

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL)- Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “What are some of the worst hurricanes?”

With hurricane season right around the corner, there are a few key aspects to consider, including cost, strength and deaths.

Katrina was the costliest hurricane on record as a category 3 hurricane particularly due to levee failures in the New Orleans areas.

The costliest hurricanes aren’t the strongest on record though.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Katrina was the most recent deadliest hurricane.

Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss