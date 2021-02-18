Ask Storm Team 11: What are ice stars?

Take a look at the photo sent in from Sarah Peppel in Roan Mountain. Sarah describes these as lake stars, as that is what they look like. So, what causes the ice stars?



The star patterns form when a hole is created in a thin layer of ice on water. What causes these holes is where the mystery comes in.



Here are some ideas:

One idea is snow falling on top of this thin layer of ice. The weight of the snowflakes actually can create a small hole in the ice.



Another idea would be from decaying plants at the bottom on this lake. The rising gas can pull up warmer water from below causing small holes.

Once a hole is formed, water from below that is not frozen can fill up the hole and leak out on top of the thin layer of ice. As the water trickles out, it creates fingers of melted ice due to relatively warmer water stemming from a central point, from the initial hole. The liquid water on top of the ice can actually refreeze again too to lock this star pattern in place for a while.

