Ask Storm Team 11: What are gravity waves?

Check out this cloud pattern captured by Suzie Banks!

Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is “What are gravity waves?”



The atmosphere behaves like a fluid. Just like dropping a rock into a pond causes a ripple effect, the atmosphere can produce a wave pattern.



The trigger mechanism in the sky isn’t a rock, but a thunderstorm or mountains can cause gravity waves.



The key is the air needs to be stable, this allows air that has been forced to rise, to not continue to rise and come back down.



The locations where air is rising is where clouds typically form. The area where air sinks is typically where clear air is located. This is captured well by Ashley Sharp’s photo from the sky and Josh Williams from Elizabethton.

