Ask Storm Team 11: What are crepuscular rays?

Thursday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question comes from Pat Boone. They sent in pictures of crepuscular rays.

Crepuscular rays occur at sunrise or sunset, when the sun is at a low angle. Clouds nearby, or even mountains, block the rays from coming through and cast shadows across the sky.

There are also anti-crepuscular rays.

Crepuscular rays converge towards the sun while anti-crepuscular rays converge on the opposite side of sky of sun.

These rays are actually parallel. But, because the earth is a sphere, they appear the converge at one end of the sky. This optical illusion is similar to looking down a long straight road.

The road will seem to converge towards the horizon.

