Ask Storm Team 11: Watch vs. Warning

What’s the difference between a Watch and Warning? These two definitions are often mixed up.

In general, a WATCH covers a larger area and includes a longer time frame to convey a threat for severe weather. Conditions are favorable for severe weather within or close to the watch area

A WARNING covers a smaller area and a shorter time frame to convey a more immediate threat for severe weather. Severe weather is imminent or already occurring within a warned area.

More specifically, let’s talk about tornado and severe thunderstorm alerts:

A Tornado Watch means conditions are prime for a tornado in a wide region. You should stay weather aware just in case.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are prime for severe weather in a wide region. You should stay weather aware just in case for these, too.

A Tornado Warning is more urgent. It means a tornado has been detected on radar or seen by a trained weather spotter. Take action and seek safe shelter immediately!

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is nothing to take lightly just because there’s not as high of a threat of a tornado. It means severe weather, either damaging winds of at least 58 mph or large hail at least 1 inch in diameter (at least quarter-sized) has been detected or seen by a trained weather spotter. Take action and seek safe shelter immediately.

