Ask Storm Team 11: Summer clouds in the sky

Thursday's Ask Storm Team 11 question comes from Freddie Sporles. He asked: "How do you figure the average temperature for the day?"

You may have seen us show the almanac on a weathercast. The average high or low temperature is found by averaging the temperature for 30 years on a specific date.

A 30-year average is necessary so the data has some relevance and you can account for the extremes. From there, the data may be adjusted if any values are missing or questionable.

Currently, the averages are based on weather data from 1981 to 2010.

In mid July, the average high is 86 degrees at the Tri-Cities Airport. The average low is 64 degrees. However, it's not uncommon to see temperatures much warmer or even cooler than that.

Use average temperatures as a guide. Cloud cover, precipitation and unusual weather patterns can cause a day to end way above average or below average.

