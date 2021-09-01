Ask Storm Team 11: September a transition month

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — The TriPride committee announced Wednesday that the 2021 TriPride parade and festival have been canceled amid a surge of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities.

According to a release, the festival was originally scheduled for Oct. 16 and was expecting to bring in over 10,000 people. However, as the region breaks previous peaks from the COVID-19 winter surge, organizers say they remain committed to keeping the community healthy.