Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question examines the transition in the weather pattern we usually experience in September. Temperatures usually cool off an average of 10 degrees between the beginning of the month and the end of the month.
Watch the video to learn more.
Ask Storm Team 11: September a transition month
