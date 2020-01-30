Ask Storm Team 11: Relative humidity vs. dew point

(WJHL) — Our own Tyler Allender visited kindergarten students at Mary Hughes School in Piney Flats Wednesday.

He read his favorite book "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" and talked about what he does at work every day as he forecasts the weather for the Tri-Cities area.

Special thanks to Ms. Potter and the kindergarten teachers for inviting him for the second year in a row.

If you'd like Tyler to come to your classroom, send him an e-mail at tallender@wjhl.com.