Ask Storm Team 11: Relative humidity and dewpoint

For this week’s Ask Storm Team we will be answering two questions! First up, Tony McDaniel asks, “What is the difference between relative humidity and dew point? Why is dew point important?”



Dew point plays a huge role in how comfortable it feels outside. The dew point is the temperature air needs to be cooled to (at a constant pressure) in order to reach saturation. Saturation means relative humidity is at 100%. This is how the two are related.



Keep in mind, although relative humidity may be high, the actual temperature is important. For example, a temperature of 30 degrees and a dewpoint of 30 will give you 100% relative humidity. While a temperature of 80 degrees with a dew point of 60 degrees will produce a relative humidity of 50%. This scenario will actually feel more humid than the 30 degree one since the dewpoint is much higher.



When relative humidity is at 100%, the air cannot hold any more water. So the water comes out as either precipitation, fog, or dew! This brings us to our second question from Sammy Abelseth, “Why is the grass wet in the mornings?”. Well if it did not rain overnight, it is likely the dewpoint temperature and temperature are the same, relative humidity is at 100%, and water vapor turned into a liquid as dew on the grass.



Ask Storm Team 11 your questions!