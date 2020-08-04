Ask Storm Team 11: Record start to 2020 hurricane season

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “How unusual is it for us to have had this many tropical storms and hurricanes already?”

We’re 2 months into the Atlantic hurricane season and we’ve already cross nine names off this year’s list.



Isaias set the record for the earliest 9th named storm when it developed July 29. On average, the “I” storm forms October 4. The previous record was Irene on August 7, 2005.

It’s worth pointing out that 2005 was the most active hurricane season on record so we’re outpacing already that season as far as numbers.

There were 5 named storms that formed this July alone, which is tied with 2005 for the most named storms in the month of July going back to 1851.

When Hurricane Hanna made landfall in southern Texas, it was the 9th hurricane to make landfall in the Lone Star State during the month of July since 1851. That’s more than any other state.

We still have four months left in hurricane season, and historically, the most active time is still yet to come.



