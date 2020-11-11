Ask Storm Team 11: Leaves and slippery travel

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “Why should you be extra careful driving on the roads this time of year?”

It doesn’t take ice for road conditions to be slick, but during rain, leaves can actually make things just as slippery.

After a good downpour, more leaves fall from the trees and stick to the road afterward.

The leaves reduce your tires traction and cause a car to skid.

Why is that? It’s because of the texture of leaves. They have a waxy coating making them slick on both sides.

If there are a lot of leaves around, it can be hard to slow down, especially when you’re making a turn and the pavement is wet.

Anytime it rains, you should put more space between you and the car in front of you.

Add even more space than usual when the roads are slick from ice, or in this case, leaves.

