Ask Storm Team 11: Last weekend’s storms

Summer storms can pack a punch! Just like the ones we saw this last weekend. For today’s Ask Storm Team 11 we break down a severe storm that produced damage in the Limestone, TN area.



It is not uncommon for summer storms to produce damaging winds. It is possible we saw a downburst event occur. A smaller scale version of a downburst is called a microburst.



Check out this photo of that storm in Limestone.

Notice a very solid rain shaft. A clue that this may have been a downburst is the spreading out of the rain near the surface. This indicates the possibility of very strong winds fanning out at the surface.



Back in 1998, a downburst in Kingsport, TN produced winds up to 120 mph and 1.5 million dollars in damage!



