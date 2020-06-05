Ask Storm Team 11: Is wind shear good or bad?

Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is “Is wind shear good or bad?”.



The answer is actually, both!



As you go up into the atmosphere, winds are moving in different directions and speeds in different layers. Vertical wind shear is a change in wind direction or speed with height.

Wind shear is GOOD for thunderstorms to intensify. As wind shear begins to rotate winds horizontally, updrafts from thunderstorms can tilt this rotation upwards to produce tornadoes.



On the other hand, wind shear is BAD for hurricanes! Hurricanes thrive off being symmetric and organized. Wind shear can tilt these storms. This leads to disorganization and weakening of tropical systems.