Ask Storm Team 11: Hurricane Dorian statistics

How unusual was Hurricane Dorian?
Dorian set several records, especially before it affected the United States.
Dorian formed on August 24 as a tropical depression. It quickly became at tropical storm the next day. it didn’t strengthen into a hurricane until it passed over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands on the 28th.
Some of the noteworthy records include:
- The strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the Bahamas
- It is tied for the strongest hurricane to ever hit land.
- It is the second most intense hurricane as far as winds in the Atlantic. Peak sustained winds were 185 mph. Hurricane Allen in 1980 had winds of 190 mph.
Here are even impressive more records courtesy of Dr. Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher from Colorado State University.
