Ask Storm Team 11: Hurricane Dorian statistics

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

After record heat once again Wednesday, two more very hot days are on the way.

Passing clouds are expected tonight with a stray shower or two early mainly in the mountains. Low: 66

Areas of morning fog possible Thursday with hot and steamy temperatures. There is only a 20% chance of rain during the second half of the day. High: 92. The record high for the date is 90 set back in 2016.

It's worth noting there is an Air Quality Alert for much of the region. The heat and light winds means we'll have some air quality issues tonight through at least Thursday for much of the Tri-Cities area. Those with asthma or other respiratory problems could notice impacts! Everyone else should take it easy in this heat as well.

A stray shower early Thursday evening with patchy fog developing late. Low: 65

Friday looks to be the last of our very hot weather although a record high isn't as likely. A few more thunderstorms are possible. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 91

Our next weather maker approaches the region Saturday with our best opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms. As a result, Mother Nature should tone down the heat a smidge. High: 88

With that said, temperatures look to stay above the average high of 80 degrees through at least the middle part of next week.