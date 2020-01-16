Ask Storm Team 11: How unusual are 70 degree days in January?

(WJHL)- Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “How unusual area highs in the 70s in the January?”



Every few years or so we typically seeing a 70 degree high in January.



If you recall, the high Saturday, January 11 was 76 degrees. That was a record for the date.



Before that, the last 70 degree day in January was 2013.



But we have had many 70 degree days in January. Since 1937, we’ve reached the 70s 38 times.



The warmest January was 70 years ago in 1950. That year featured 6 days in the 70s. 5 of those days actually climbed to at least 74 degrees. January 25, 1950’s high temperature was 79 degrees. That’s the warmest temperature on record in January.



Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!