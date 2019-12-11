1  of  28
Closings & Delays
Avery County, NC Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Cocke County, TN Schools Cornerstone Christian Academy Dickenson County, VA Schools Grayson County, VA Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Lees-McRae College Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain Empire Community College Norton, VA City Schools Rogersville City School Russell County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools SW VA Community College Tazewell County, VA Schools The Learning Center - Castlewood Unicoi County, TN Schools University of Virginia at Wise Virginia Highlands Community College Walters State Community College Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Ask Storm Team 11: How does the track of a low pressure affect our chances for snow?

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL)- Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was submitted by Brian Dessi: “How does the position of a low pressure system affect the chances of snowfall?”

Our ideal storm track for us to get snow would be for a system to develop along the Gulf Coast, moving up toward Atlanta, and through the Carolinas on the east side of the Appalachians.

This particular setup pulls in moisture from the Atlantic, but the flow around low pressure also pulls in cold air from the north. These two aspects work together to give us copious amounts of snow without considering other variables in the atmosphere.

All of our top 10 snowfall totals in the Tri-Cities since record-keeping began in the 1930s took a similar track through the southeast.

Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss