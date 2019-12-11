Ask Storm Team 11: How does the track of a low pressure affect our chances for snow?

(WJHL)- Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was submitted by Brian Dessi: “How does the position of a low pressure system affect the chances of snowfall?”



Our ideal storm track for us to get snow would be for a system to develop along the Gulf Coast, moving up toward Atlanta, and through the Carolinas on the east side of the Appalachians.



This particular setup pulls in moisture from the Atlantic, but the flow around low pressure also pulls in cold air from the north. These two aspects work together to give us copious amounts of snow without considering other variables in the atmosphere.



All of our top 10 snowfall totals in the Tri-Cities since record-keeping began in the 1930s took a similar track through the southeast.

