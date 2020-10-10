Ask Storm Team 11: How does frost form?

Storm Team 11 Weather:Saturday, October 10, 2020

Good evening! The rain continues off and on for the rest of the weekend. The potential remains for gusty winds in the higher elevations.

After a break in the showers this afternoon and this evening, rain moves back in later tonight toward the midnight hour or so and it will be heavy at times. The low around 62 degrees.

More humid Sunday as the tropical moisture from what's left of Hurricane Delta makes its closest approach. Expect clouds and locally heavy rain at any time of the day. A few thunderstorms possible. There could be a few breaks of sunshine during the afternoon especially in east Tennessee. A high of 74 degrees, possibly a little warmer if we see some sun, with 60s in the mountains.

Mostly cloudy and mild Sunday night as the showers continue. The heaviest rain will come to an end overnight. The low at 64 degrees.

More clouds than sun for Monday with scattered light showers or drizzle in spots Monday. A little more sun expected toward the end of the day. The high at 78 degrees.

A quick moving system Monday night and early Tuesday could give us a quick shower. Otherwise, we turn dry for a few days after and temperatures remain mild through Wednesday or Thursday.