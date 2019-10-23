Ask Storm Team 11: How does frost form when the temperature is above freezing?

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the entire region between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m Thursday. Widespread frost is a good possibility so make sure you protect and/or bring your sensitive plants inside. Low: 34

After morning frost Thursday, wall to wall sunshine will warm us up quite nicely. High: 69. Even the higher elevations will be reach the low to mid 60s.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies Thursday night. More clouds late. As a result, it won't be quite as cold. Still chilly though. Low: 41

Turning cloudy Friday. Rain looks to hold off most of the day, but there could be a few showers in the evening. There is a 30% chance of rain as of now. High: 65

Cloudy and breezy Saturday with scattered showers, especially during the second half of the day. It looks like the heaviest rain from our next weather maker will arrive Saturday night/Sunday morning, but timing is still a bit uncertain so stay tuned!