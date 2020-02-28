Ask Storm Team 11: How do you properly measure snow?

Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is “How do you properly measure snow?”



The National Weather Service has guidelines to accurately measure snowfall. As far as materials, using a flat surface or laying a snowboard outside that is at least 2 x 2 feet can serve as your flat base. You also will of course need a ruler!



If using a board, choose a light color material. Darker colors absorb more heat and can enhance the melting process. Keep the board away from any obstacles, such as tree or buildings. These factors may intrude your measurements due to drifting or melting.



Measure the snow to the nearest tenth of an inch. It is also very important to measure at eye level to get an accurate measurement.



If it is snowing for more than 6 hours, you can clean the board. This helps decrease the settling and melting of snow. But it is important to not clean it any less than 6 hours, as this impacts accuracy as well.

