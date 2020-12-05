Ask Storm Team 11: How do you forecast wet verses dry snow?

In order to determine if we will get light fluffy snow, or sticky snow, we look at the temperature profile in the atmosphere. From that, we can estimate snow ratios.



A snow ratio is the ratio of snow to liquid precipitation. In other words, if you were to melt snow, how much liquid is produced?



The average snow to liquid ratio is 10:1. That means for every 10 inches of snow, there is one inch of liquid water.



If the snow is more wet because of warmer layers in the atmosphere, the ratio can decrease to 8:1. Here it is easier to make snowballs since the snow is stickier.

If the snow is drier because of a very cold atmosphere, the ratio can increase to 20:1. Here the snow is not as sticky and has more air pockets. Wind can easily blow this snow around as well.