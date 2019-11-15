Ask Storm Team 11: How do we know if it will rain or snow?

Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 questions is, “How do we know if it will rain or snow?”



Most precipitation usually begins as snow in the cloud levels of the atmosphere. Typically, going from the clouds to the ground, air temperatures warm. That is not always the case and is what causes different precipitation types.



Rain occurs when precipitation starting as snow in the clouds falls through a layer of temperatures above freezing, causing it to melt. Freezing rain will occur when snow melts in the above freezing layer, but refreezes when it comes into contact with cold surfaces. Sleet occurs when precipitation goes from snow, to rain, and then refreezes before reaching the surface. If the entire atmosphere is below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, snow will stay snow from the clouds to the surface!



Ask Storm Team 11 your questions!

https://www.wjhl.com/ask-storm-team-11/