Ask Storm Team 11: Historical odds of a White Christmas aren’t great in the Tri-Cities

Thursday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was submitted by Savanna Wright. She asked: “What are our chances of a White Christmas?”

Everyone’s definition of a White Christmas varies. Maybe you want snowfall on Christmas. Maybe you just want snow on the ground. The official local definition from the National Weather Service in Morristown is when there’s at least 1 inch of snow on the ground and/or 0.1 inches of snowfall Christmas Day.

Since record-keeping began at the Tri-Cities Airport in 1937, only 16% of Christmases, or 13, were white.



Here’s where you have to go to have a better chance of seeing a White Christmas historically.

This year, the pattern is shaping up to be much warmer than average across a good chunk of the United States and it’ll be harder than usual to see snow piling up on Christmas Day.



The Tri-Cities has recorded 10 snowfalls on Christmas Day. The last time we had a White Christmas was in 2010.

Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!