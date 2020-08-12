Ask Storm Team 11: Fronts, lows and troughs

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question comes from Mark Solomon. He asked: “What is the difference between a trough, low pressure and a front?”

A front separates two different air masses. In the case of a cold front, you’ll find drier and at least slightly cooler air to the northwest with warmer, more humid air to the southeast. This time of year, neither air mass is strong enough to allow the front to move much making it stationary. That creates a stagnant air mass allowing showers and thunderstorms to linger over the same areas.

A trough is a dip in the jet stream that also separates two different air masses with drier, more stable air to the northwest and typically more active weather on the bottom right as the air rises.

An area of low pressure leads to rising air and additional showers and thunderstorms. Low pressure systems often ride along a front creating more lift in the atmosphere.



