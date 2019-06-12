Ask Storm Team 11: Does the supermoon affect our weather?

Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was submitted to us by Tee Wheeland. The question was “Fishermen say that the supermoon affects their fishing and the tides, but does it affect our weather?”

This is a great question and in short, the supermoon does not affect our weather much. First off, a supermoon is when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit or is at perigee. This makes the moon appear slightly larger and brighter than normal. When the moon is closer to Earth, it exerts a greater gravitational force, creating higher tides. Larger tides can increase the risk of coastal flooding and depending on the weather pattern, that could be a concern but overall the supermoon does not have a big impact on the weather itself.

