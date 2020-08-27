Ask Storm Team 11: Did Death Valley reach a new record high?

On Sunday, August 16, a high temperature of 130° was measured in Death Valley, California at the appropriately named Furnace Creek Station.

If that verifies, it would be:

The hottest temperature in the world during the month of August.

The hottest temperature in 89 years .

Most likely the 3rd hottest temperature ever measured.

But the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has to verify its accuracy. A committee will review the data to make sure the equipment is calibrated properly, see how the station measured the temperature and if it matches up to other sensors nearby.

Death Valley had a temperature higher than that one other time. In 1913, a temperature of 134° was observed, but that is often disputed among experts.



There’s a reason Death Valley is the hottest and driest place in the country. It sits about 200 feet below sea level. Temperatures in excess of 120 degrees aren’t uncommon, but 130 degrees? We’ll have to wait and see.

