Ask Storm Team 11: “Can you have a blizzard without snow falling?”

Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is, “Can you have a blizzard without snow falling?”
The answer is yes! They are called ground blizzards.
A typical blizzard is defined by the National Weather Service to consist of: large amounts of snow or blowing snow, winds greater than 35 mph, and visibility less than a quarter of a mile for more than 3 hours.
A ground blizzard occurs when previous snow on the ground is picked up by strong winds, creating these whiteout conditions.
Ground blizzard conditions are more likely when the snow is fresh and lighter, as it is lifted up by the winds easier.
One of the things that makes ground blizzards so dangerous is they are overlooked since little to no new snow occurs. But whiteout conditions can occur as well as the threat of frostbite and hypothermia in these conditions.
