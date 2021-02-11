Ask Storm Team 11: “Can you have a blizzard without snow falling?”

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Thursday, February 11, 2021

Staying Wet in Tri-Cities, Icy Conditions North Moisture has been streaming into the region since early this morning leading to a cool rain in the Tri-Cities as we stay in the 40s while a shallow layer of near freezing temperatures will increase a freezing rain threat for Kentucky and our bordering counties of southwest Virginia, especially Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise County. Ice accumulations could range from a couple tenths of an inch to nearly a half inch especially in Kentucky down to about northern southwest Virginia through early Friday. This will be enough to cause treacherous driving conditions and some sporadic power outages. Thick ice like we're forecasting can cause some trees to weaken and fall. That's why the National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for those areas.

Parts of Russell, Tazewell and maybe even Lee County may get a light glaze of ice, up to a tenth of an inch.

Cloudy and damp tonight. Evening rain tapers late. The ice threat will continue to the north of the Tri-Cities and also start including the North Carolina High Country to maybe Wythe County. Lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees in the Tri-Cities.