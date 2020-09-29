Ask Storm Team 11: Calculating the average rainfall



Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was submitted by Robert Jara. He asked: “Are your reporting the above average rainfall based on the historical average per month or the actual rainfall year to date?

Every day, observations, including rainfall are taken at the Tri-Cities Airport. Records go back to 1937. From those 83 years, we’re able to compute a daily, monthly and yearly average.

As we close out September and head into October this week, the average rainfall for the day is based on data going back to the 1930s.



We average almost one-tenth of an inch each day this time of year. If we get less than that, we’re below average for the day. If we get more than that, we’re above average for the day.

If you add up the average daily rainfall each day in a month, you get the average rainfall for the entire month.

However, the actual daily variations will affect our month as a whole in a particular year.

Take this year for instance. Through September 26, the Tri-Cities Airport has picked up 46.93 inches of rainfall, which puts us in a nearly 15 inch surplus of rain for the year at this point. All but 2 months have been wetter than average so far in 2020. Interestingly enough, we had almost 31.5 inches of rainfall by the end of May!



