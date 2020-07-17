Ask Storm Team 11: Average temperatures

Good morning!

We started to see the return of a few storms Thursday afternoon, but in the days ahead we'll have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms in spots.

Partly cloudy skies on this Friday. The high near 90 degrees with a 50 percent rain chance throughout the day. The best opportunity for storms will be this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies tonight with a few early evening storms. The low near 70 degrees.

Hot and humid going into the weekend with scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms Saturday. As with any storm in the summer, some will be locally heavy. The high at 92 degrees.

Staying hot Sunday more summertime showers and storms around.