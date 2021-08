GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - If you ask Tammy Kinser, it doesn't get any better than Greene County, Tennessee. Kinser was born and raised here, and she and her husband raised two boys here, as well.

"Being able to know that you've done something for somebody, done something for the community, I absolutely love it," said Kinser. "It's a passion. I believe, I always thought of myself as a person that if you get me believing in something, there's just no stopping."