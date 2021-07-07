Ask Storm Team 11: All time record heat late last month in Pacific Northwest

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question explores the extreme heat recently in the Pacific Northwest. Portland and Seattle set all-time record highs in late June. In other words, they reached temperatures in that area that have never been recorded. Portland goes as hot as 116° on June 28.

Watch the video for more details as to why the heat reached such extreme levels.

Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss