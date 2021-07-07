Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question explores the extreme heat recently in the Pacific Northwest. Portland and Seattle set all-time record highs in late June. In other words, they reached temperatures in that area that have never been recorded. Portland goes as hot as 116° on June 28.
Watch the video for more details as to why the heat reached such extreme levels.
Ask Storm Team 11: All time record heat late last month in Pacific Northwest
